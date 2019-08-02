North-east university appoints visiting professor

An Aberdeen university has appointed a new visiting professor in a bid to strengthen collaboration with a north-east health board.

Dr Lynda Lynch, chairwoman of the NHS Grampian board, has taken up the position to ensure Robert Gordon University’s nursing, midwifery and allied health professional education and training is aligned with the workforce needs of the health sector.

The new role will see Dr Lynch act in an advisory capacity and contribute to the delivery of the university’s work-based postgraduate curriculum.

Research opportunities will also be offered between NHS Grampian and RGU.

Dr Lynch, who holds a PhD in Neurochemistry and Neuroimaging, said: “I am honoured to accept this appointment and to continue to build on the strong relationship NHS Grampian has with RGU.

“Robert Gordon University not only provides critical employees for the NHS through its training programmes, but also contributes significantly to developing our staff, and patient services, through research.

“I am confident that RGU will continue to provide future influencers and leaders for NHS Grampian, the north of Scotland and beyond, and I look forward to being part of the university’s continued success.”