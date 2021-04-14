North-east university announces graduate apprenticeships

A north-east university has announced a new phase of its Graduate Apprenticeships (GA).

The opportunities have been awarded by the Scottish Funding Council and will be delivered by Robert Gordon University (RGU).

RGU will offer over 200 fully funded places for entry in September 2021 across multiple disciplines.

Disciplines on offer includes accountancy, construction, engineering, data science, business management, with a new master’s level programme in cyber security.

The university is already working in partnership with more than 240 businesses and public sector organisations around Scotland.

Donella Beaton, associate vice principal for Business and Economic Development at RGU, said: “Our GA courses have been designed to optimise time in the workplace, making extensive use of online learning through engaging content and opportunities to interact with classmates and subject experts.

“This approach is particularly relevant in the current environment where digital education has become the norm.

“Apprentices can immediately put their enhanced skills and knowledge into practice with the support of their employer and the University, allowing them to succeed in their role.

“This latest award cements our position as a leading provider of GAs, and we look forward to working with many more businesses as we drive this innovative work-based learning model forward.”

GA was developed by Skills development Scotland in collaboration with industry and the further/higher education sectors, to allow individuals to gain master’s degree level qualifications while in paid employment.

Industry and employers played a key role in designing this programme, which is available in key sectors that need highly skilled employees.

RGU plans to deliver its programmes in areas beyond the Garthdee campus, to facilitate ease of access for potential candidates.

This would allow individuals to pursue a degree in workplace without having to relocate, an ideal situation for those in Shetland and Orkney.

A current Graduate Apprentice and Skills Development Scotland’s employee, Caitlin Mooney said: “I knew from the beginning it would be a great experience to build my skills and knowledge, but it has exceeded my expectations.

“My confidence, capability and maturity has increased and so rapidly as well, I never expected to see and feel the benefits of the Graduate Apprenticeship this early on.

“It was the best decision I’ve ever made!”

In 2020, over 200 apprentices were enrolled in the university’s GA programmes.

RGU believes that last year’s interest in the GA programme highlights continued need for organisations to develop their workforces in response to the challenging economic environment.

For more information on Graduate Apprenticeships, visit RGU website.