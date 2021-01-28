North-east university and data centre partners with firm to analyse diet and allergy trends

A new partnership with a north-east university, data centre and dietary advice firm has been launched to analyse diet and allergy trends.

It is hoped that anonymised data could help inform health campaigns, interventions and dietary strategies for the general population.

Scientists at Robert Gordon University have worked with company LiberEat to enhance data acquisition via the LiberEat app, which will help healthcare providers and other organisations better cater to the needs of those with allergies or specific diets.

They are also working with The Data Lab, Scotland’s innovation centre for data and artificial intelligence, which also has a base in Aberdeen.

It is hoped that by conducting detailed analysis, it will unlock previously unrecognised trends.

© The Data Lab

Malcolm Price, project development manager for The Data Lab, said: “Our partnership will develop a first-of-its-kind system to make it significantly easier to anonymise, organise and analyse the volumes of valuable data on health that is currently not being utilised.

“Once in place, the analytics will be able to inform the healthcare sector, food retailers, producers and restaurants about dietary and allergenic patterns. This has the potential to transform how services can react much more quickly to food trends in society both in Scotland and internationally.”

Barry Leaper, LiberEat’s managing director, added: “The Data Lab’s support is allowing us to create a key resource that will help healthcare and food service organisations better meet the needs of people with dietary requirements.

“This is a key step forward for the company and it means we can begin helping the growing number of people with a dietary requirement on a much larger scale.”