North-east universities plan for return to campus

Universities have been given the all-clear to begin a phased return to a blended model of learning from Wednesday July 22.

The measures in place will include remote teaching, physical distancing and hygiene measures.

A spokesman for Aberdeen University said work had already begun in preparation for the return of some students to the campus.

He said: “We welcome the announcement from the Scottish Government, which allows us to take forward work to ensure a safe return to our campuses for our staff and students.

“Our Campus Planning Group has been developing plans for a phased return to on-campus working. We have begun the process of reopening our laboratories, and those involved in the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 research response are already operating.

“Working from home continues to be the expectation for all staff except key workers and those returning for lab-based research.

“Preparations are underway for timetabling, physical space management, and the enhanced provision of hygiene facilities, which will enable us to welcome students in September in line with national guidance.”

A spokesman for Robert Gordon University added: “Much of the work being done currently is to prepare for the beginning of the new semester in September. We are following closely the sector-specific, safe workplace guidance for the re-opening of university campuses.

“As the pandemic is still ongoing, the university will continue to review and update its position in line with Government advice and guidelines.”