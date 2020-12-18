North-east trust’s donation supports automotive industry’s next generation

A generous donation from a charitable trust has equipped a group of North East Scotland College students for the latest stage of their apprenticeships.

The Grampian Motor Training Trust has provided £2,500 to purchase air-fed masks for automotive apprentices to use at college and work.

The equipment provides fresh, filtered air for users while carrying out vehicle body and paint repairs.

The 12 apprentices work across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Susan Grant, director of learning at NESCol, said: “The Grampian Motor Training Trust provides fantastic support for the development of skills in the industry and this donation is very welcome.

“Demand for automotive courses at NESCol is very high and we have a very talented and committed group of students progressing through their qualifications with us.

“Access to specialist facilities and equipment is a major part of what we offer at the college and working with industry groups supports our rolling programme of investment.”

Chairman of Grampian Motor Training Trust, Adrian Smith added: “The trustees are always keen to support training and development of motor industry personnel in the region.

“This assistance for these NESCol students is very worthwhile and will no doubt allow them to progress through their apprenticeships.”