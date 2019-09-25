North-east tree memorial up for special award

There are only days left to vote for a tree planted more than 100 years ago which is up for a special award.

The oak tree was first brought to the kirkyard of Stonehaven’s Dunnottar Church on July 6 1919 to mark the end of the First World War.

Known as the Peace Tree, the living war memorial has made the shortlist of six at the Woodland Trust’s Scottish Tree of the Year.

Voting is due to close on Friday.

A £1,000 care package which can be used for signage or upkeep will be given to the winner.

Councillor Colin Pike nominated the Peace Tree after Dunnottar Church elder Donald McRae brought it back to prominence after years of neglect.

Mr Pike said: “As an Aberdeenshire Council Tree Champion and chairman of the Sustainability Committee, it was only right that I should do everything possible to support and help this remarkable oak tree, as it stands for everything we would look for in promoting tourism.”