North-east tree features in best of Scotland competition

A memorial tree in a north-east town has become a finalist in a national competition.

The oak tree was planted at Stonehaven’s Dunnottar Church to commemorate the signing of the Peace Treaty ending the First World War on July 6 1919.

It is one of six whittled down from a number of public nominations and was chosen by a panel of experts from Woodland Trust Scotland.

Other contenders for the Tree of the Year competition are based in Lochaber, Glen Affric and Peebles, along with two in the Motherwell area.

The winning tree stands to win a £1,000 care package thanks to players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The tree in Stonehaven recently celebrated its 100th birthday by producing a good crop of acorns for the first time in some years.

Votes can be placed by visiting woodlandtrust.org.uk.

Voting closes at noon on September 27.