North-east travellers site gets go ahead

Councillors have approved controversial plans for a Traveller’s site in the north-east.

Two new proposals were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council for Eskview Farm near the St Cyrus nature reserve.

One of the applications requested retrospective planning approval for the encampment of mobile homes on the land.

North Esk Investments put forward the proposals to formalise it as a base for Travellers after development started on the site in 2013 without permission.

Councillors heard from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), which opposes the application, and consultants for the developers.

Councillor Leigh Wilson had moved a motion to approve the application, with conditions attached, and councillor Wendy Agnew put forward an amendment to refuse the development.

Mr Wilson’s motion was approved 46 votes to 17.