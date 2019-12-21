North-east transport times for festive period

Here is all the information you will need for your festive travel plans.

First Bus

Christmas Eve – Tuesday December 24:

Normal service with most routes finishing earlier than normal (between 9pm and 10pm depending on the service). Services that usually terminate before 10pm will terminate at their normal time.

Christmas Day – Wednesday December 25:

No services will operate

Boxing Day – Thursday December 26:

1B, 3A, 3B, 8, 8A, 17, 18, 18A, X27 will not be operating.

All other services will operate to a normal Sunday timetable but starting later (from 9am depending on the service).

December 27-29:

All services will operate to a normal Saturday timetable with a Sunday timetable on December 29.

Monday December 30:

Normal Saturday timetable will operate on all services.

New Year’s Eve – Tuesday December 31:

All services will operate on a Saturday timetable with most routes finishing earlier than normal.

New Year’s Day – Wednesday January 1:

No services will operate.

Thursday January 2:

1B, 3A, 3B, 8, 8A, 17, 18, 18A and X27 will not be operating.

All other services will operate to a Sunday timetable with later starting times (from 9am depending on the service).

Friday January 3:

Services return to normal.

Stagecoach

Bus services covering the north-east on Christmas Eve and Hogmanay

A normal timetable will operate on all services with the following exceptions:

Service 7, 7A, 7B, X6, X7 Aberdeen – Stonehaven

8.36pm 7B Stonehaven to Aberdeen service will terminate at Portlethen Schoolhill at 9.26pm.

9.00pm X7 Stonehaven to Aberdeen will not operate.

9.50pm 7 Aberdeen to Portlethen will not operate.

10.00pm X7 Stonehaven to Aberdeen will not operate.

10.17pm 7 from Portlethen to Aberdeen will not operate.

10.20pm X7 Aberdeen to Stonehaven will not operate.

11.05pm 7B Aberdeen to Stonehaven will not operate.

11.20pm X7 Aberdeen to Stonehaven will not operate.

10, 10B Aberdeen – Elgin – Inverness

5.45pm from Aberdeen to Inverness will terminate at Elgin at 8.37pm.

7.30pm 10B from Inverness to Aberdeen will terminate at Elgin at 9.04pm

8.15pm service 10B from Aberdeen to Inverness will terminate at Elgin at 10.47pm.

9.00pm service 10A from Inverness to Keith will not operate.

10.15pm service 10B from Aberdeen to Elgin will not operate.

11pm service 10A from Inverness to Elgin will not operate.

11.14pm service 10 from Keith to Elgin will not operate.

11.20pm service 10B from Aberdeen to Insch will not operate

Service 14 City Centre – Kingswells

10pm Upperkirkgate to Kingswells will not operate.

10.28pm Kingswells to Union Square will not operate.

Service 15A City Centre – Craigiebuckler

10pm and 11pm city centre to Craigiebuckler will not operate.

10.30pm and 11.24pm from Craigiebuckler to the city centre will not operate.

Service X17 Aberdeen – Elrick

9.50pm, 10.30pm and 11.10pm Aberdeen to Elrick will not operate.

10.30pm, 11.10pm and 11.50pm Elrick to Aberdeen will not operate.

Service 35 Aberdeen – Banff – Buckie – Elgin

6.15pm Elgin to Aberdeen will terminate at Barnhill Road, Macduff at

8.17pm.

7.15pm Aberdeen to Whitehills will terminate at Low Street, Banff at 9.12pm.

7.45pm Elgin to Aberdeen will terminate at Barnhill Road, Macduff at 9.47pm.

8.45pm Aberdeen to Elgin will terminate at Low Street, Banff at 22.41pm.

9.26pm Whitehills to Barnhill Road, Macduff will not operate.

9.50pm Elgin to Barnhill Road, Macduff will not operate.

10.15pm Aberdeen to Whitehills will not operate.

11.20pm Elgin to Portknockie will not operate.

11.35pm Aberdeen to Macduff will not operate.

12.22am Portknockie to Elgin Bus Depot will not operate. 12.22am Whitehills to Elgin Bus Depot will not operate.

Service 10B, 37 Aberdeen – Inverurie

9.15pm Service 37 from Aberdeen to Inverurie will not operate.

10.15pm Service 10B from Aberdeen to Inverurie will not operate.

10.15pm Service X37 from Inverurie Market Place to Aberdeen will not operate.

11.20pm Service 10B from Aberdeen to Inverurie will not operate.

Service 59 Northfield – Balnagask

10pm Northfield to Balnagask will terminate at Guild Street.

10pm Balnagask to Northfield will terminate at Guild Street.

10.30pm and 11pm Northfield to Balnagask will not operate.

10.30pm and 11pm Balnagask to Northfield will not operate.

11.30pm Northfield to Guild Street will not operate

11.30pm Balnagask to Guild Street will not operate

Service 61 Aberdeen – Ellon – Peterhead

8.15pm and 9.45pm service 61 Peterhead to Aberdeen will not operate.

10.15pm and 11.30pm from Aberdeen to Peterhead will not operate.

69, 69B Peterhead – Fraserburgh

10.45pm service 69B from Peterhead to Fraserburgh will not operate.

11.30pm service 69 from Fraserburgh to Peterhead will not operate

81, 82 Chapel Peterhead – Meethill – Berryden – Boddam

10.35pm service 82A from Peterhead to Boddam will not operate.

10.52pm service 82A from Boddam to Peterhead will not operate.

11.11pm service 81 from Peterhead to Boddam will not operate.

11.23pm service 81 from Boddam to Peterhead will not operate.

Service 83 Peterhead – Waterside

10.12pm from Peterhead to Waterside will not operate.

10.17pm from Waterside to Peterhead will not operate.

Stonehaven – Aberdeen Airport

8.12pm Stonehaven to Ellon will not operate.

9.38pm Ellon to Stonehaven will not operate.

Service 201, 202,

7pm service 201 from Aberdeen to Braemar will terminate at Ballater at 8.56pm.

7.01pm service 201 from Braemar to Aberdeen will terminate at Hill of Banchory Primary School at 8.22pm.

9.41pm service 201 from Braemar to Aberdeen will not operate.

9.45pm service 201 from Aberdeen to Ballater will not operate.

11.15pm service 201 from Aberdeen to Ballater will not operate

Service 290, 291 Aberdeen – Tarves – Methlick

8.40pm service 291 Aberdeen to Methlick will not operate.

9.45pm service 290 Methlick to Aberdeen will not operate.

10.50pm service 291 Aberdeen to Methlick will not operate.

11.55pm service 290 Methlick to Aberdeen will not operate

Service 220, 420 Aberdeen – Kemnay/Alford

9.30pm from Alford to Aberdeen will not operate.

10.50pm from Aberdeen to Alford will not operate

Service 422 Insch – Alford

11.58pm Alford to Insch via Whitehouse will not operate.

Service X17 Aberdeen – Westhill

9.50pm, 10.30pm, 11.10pm Aberdeen to Elrick will not operate.

10.30pm, 11.10pm, 11.50pm Elrick to Aberdeen will not operate

Wednesday, December 25

No services will operate.

Thursday December 26 and January 2

The services that will operate are:

Service 7, 7A, 7B Aberdeen Aberdeen – Portlethen – Stonehaven

Service 10 X10 Aberdeen – Huntly – Elgin – Inverness

Service 35 Aberdeen – Elgin

Service 37 Aberdeen – Kintore – Inverurie

Service 59 Northfield – City Centre – Balnagask

Service 60, 61, 63 Aberdeen – Ellon – Peterhead

Service 67, X67, 68 Aberdeen – Ellon – Fraserburgh

Service 60, 61, 67, X67, 68 Aberdeen Ellon

Service 422 Insch – Alford

Service 201 Aberdeen – Banchory – Ballater

Service 291 Aberdeen – Methlick

Service 420 Aberdeen – Kemnay – Alford

Service 727 Union Square – Aberdeen Airport

Service X17 Union Square – Westhill – Elrick

December 27-28:

A school holiday service will operate on all routes.

December 29-30 and January 5-6:

A normal service will operate on all routes.

January 1:

The only services that will run are:

Service 727 Union Square – Aberdeen Airport.

Trains covering the north-east

Christmas Eve and Hogmanay:

Trains will run as normal on both days until early evening, when services will wind down.

No services will run on Christmas, New Year’s Day or Boxing Day.

There will be a limited service across the country on January 2.

Trains on all other dates will run as normal.

Aberdeen International Airport

The terminal will be open from 3am on a reduced schedule.

On Christmas Day there are six departures to Tenerife and seven arrivals at the Dyce facility.

More than 1,000 passengers will pass through the airport on December 25.