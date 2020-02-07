North-east transport projects in line for £8m funding

Almost £8 million is hoped to be ringfenced for transport projects in the north-east.

Members of the North East of Scotland Transport Partnership (Nestrans) board are due to meet next week to discuss the budget for 2020-21.

It is hoped the co-ordination and project development budget of £1,026,350, and the strategic investment programme budget of £6,958,924, will be approved at the meeting, which also sets out a range of initiatives the organisation would like to take forward to improve north-east infrastructure.

It is believed a large chunk of the strategic investment budget will go towards the new Kintore Station, with funding for the £14.5m project allocated over a number of years.

The report states: “A team of Nestrans officers and council colleagues have put forward a series of projects based upon the actions from the Nestrans Action Plans and previously commissioned feasibility studies.

“Consideration was also given to the likelihood of projects being undertaken within identified timescales, other constraints that may limit progress, legally committed projects, building upon previous year’s expenditure and the fit within the aims of the regional transport strategy.”

Projects include the Ellon park and ride, where £142,239 is proposed to add external waiting facilities, and upgrade the turning circle to fit 15 metre vehicles.

£50,000 has been earmarked for a type of CCTV equipment at traffic signals along the A944 Queens Road corridor between Groats Road and Springfield Road to “monitor and better manage changes in traffic flow”.

A contribution of £343,180 has been put forward for the new Abbeyton Bridge from the B966 over the A90, north of Fordoun, demolished in December 2018 in the interest of public safety, which would see a new structure built.

Meanwhile £100,000 has been included in the proposals for an Aberdeenshire-wide project to “improve skid resistance at locations where there have been identified ‘run-off’ incidents”, and further funds have been set for carriageway reconstruction on Riverview Drive in Dyce and resurfacing works on the King George VI Bridge in Aberdeen.

Money has also been set for developing walking and cycling.