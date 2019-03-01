North-east transport group appeals for enthusiast to join board

A transport body has launched a search for a new board member.

Nestrans, the regional transport partnership, is looking for a non-councillor board member to help shape the future development of transport.

Councillor Peter Argyle, Nestrans chairman, said: “This is an exciting time to join the board as we will be producing our third Regional Transport Strategy (RTS) this year.

“It will focus on four key themes: economic prosperity, environment, health and wellbeing and equalities.

“We welcome applications from candidates that can show experience or a keen interest in these areas.

“The new board member will help shape the future of North-east transport to serve a growing and prosperous region over the next 20 years.”

More information and application packs can be found at nestrans.org.uk