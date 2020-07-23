North-east transport firm to help businesses bounce back from impact of Covid-19

A north-east bus firm is helping businesses, the education sector and event organisers to bounce back from the impact of Covid-19 through a new website.

Stagecoach Solutions will help organisations and their people continue their flexible public transport commute through a range of options.

These includes tailored shuttle buses, education bus services, on demand services and simple corporate travel to support companies which want to make sustainability a priority.

These options will be offered in addition to its regular scheduled bus and coach services

Neil Micklethwaite, business development director for Stagecoach, said: “The website we are offering will provide a range of options that enable employees, pupils and students to return to work and school safely and to help companies and educational establishments put sustainability at the heart of their business.”

The options are designed to provide a more sustainable solution to unnecessary single use polluting car trips.

For more information, visit www.stagecoachsolutions.com