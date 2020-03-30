North-east trampolining group jumping for joy over cash

A north-east trampoline group could be in line for a £1,000 boost from the council to help members spring into action outside Scotland.

The Banchory Trampoline and Double Mini Trampolining Club has more than 130 gymnasts from the town and the surrounding area, ranging in age from youngsters to adults.

And next week the team could be granted £1,000 by Aberdeenshire Council.

The gymnasts already compete outside Scotland, primarily in England, but several members take part in competitions internationally.

A report going before councillors states: “The club is the most successful trampoline club in Scotland and does not want financial constraints to inhibit its gymnasts from realising their dreams to take part in top-flight events.”

A decision on the funding will be made by the Marr area committee.