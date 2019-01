Here are the north-east trains ScotRail have cancelled or changed today

More ScotRail services have been cancelled today due to a shortage of crew.

According to their website the following services have been axed this morning and the reason why;

7.09am Inverness to Aberdeen – cancelled due to a shortage of train crew

12pm Aberdeen to Inverness – cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

A number of services heading south have also been delayed or terminated early due to a late running freight train.

These include;

8.51am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street – Running late and will be terminated at Perth

8.58am Montrose to Aberdeen – Delayed between Stonehaven and Portlethen

9.04am Aberdeen to Edinburgh – Delayed at Stonehaven.

11.38am Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen – Service starting at Perth, not Glasgow

NEW: Due to a late running freight train between #Aberdeen & Montrose, services between Aberdeen &:

• Edinburgh, may be delayed

• Montrose, may be delayed

A number of other services are running a reduced capacity with the fewer carriages this morning due to a variety of reasons including trains faults and staff shortages

These services include;