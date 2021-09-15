Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

North-east trains disrupted following train fire at Cupar station

By Lauren Taylor
15/09/2021, 8:03 am Updated: 15/09/2021, 8:05 am
Fire on Caledonian Sleeper train at Cupar railway station has disrupted the Aberdeen to Edinburgh railway line
Fire crews are tackling a blaze on board a passenger train at Cupar railway station – disrupting the main railway line between Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.45am on Wednesday.

It is understood to have involved a Caledonian Sleeper service, but it is not known if any passengers were on board at the time.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at Cupar railway station where a passenger train is on fire. The fire is located in the front carriage.

“It’s not confirmed if there were any passengers onboard at the time.”

Disrupted train services from Aberdeen to Edinburgh

The railway line between Aberdeen and Edinburgh has been disrupted and customers are advised replacement transport has been put in place.

Scotrail has announced on social media that services north of Dundee should not be impacted by the fire at Cupar.

It tweeted: “We’re going to divert our Edinburgh-Aberdeen trains that (run) via Perth wherever we can. This will add some time to your journey, but it will remove the need to travel by bus.”

However, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has cancelled the train scheduled to leave Aberdeen at 7.52am, stating that replacement transport will be arranged.

Scotrail will allow passengers with a LNER ticket to use their services, claiming that it is now only trains between Arbroath and Edinburgh that are now being affected.