North-east trains cancelled due to staff shortage

Several train services to and from Aberdeen have been cancelled today.
According to ScotRail’s website, the cancellations are related to a shortage of train crew.
Today’s cancelled trains include:
- 15:16 Aberdeen to Montrose due 16:02
- 16:49 Montrose to Aberdeen due 17:36
- 19:18 Aberdeen to Inverurie due 19:42
- 19:51 Inverurie to Aberdeen due 20:12
- 21:15 Aberdeen to Montrose due 22:00
- 23:02 Montrose to Aberdeen due 23:49
