North-east trains cancelled due to staff shortage

by Annette Cameron
29/11/2019, 7:57 am
Several train services to and from Aberdeen have been cancelled today.

According to ScotRail’s website, the cancellations are related to a shortage of train crew.

Today’s cancelled trains include:

  • 15:16 Aberdeen to Montrose due 16:02
  • 16:49 Montrose to Aberdeen due 17:36
  • 19:18 Aberdeen to Inverurie due 19:42
  • 19:51 Inverurie to Aberdeen due 20:12
  • 21:15 Aberdeen to Montrose due 22:00
  • 23:02 Montrose to Aberdeen due 23:49

