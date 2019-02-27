North-east train station upgrade plans rejected by council

Plans to upgrade a north-east train station have been refused by a local authority.

Proposals for Inverurie Station were submitted by IDP Architects on behalf of Abellio ScotRail Ltd.

They included installing new shelters on both platforms alongside the renewal of platform seating, which were rejected due to not complying with policy. Plans had also been put forward to refurbish the disabled toilet at the site.

All the proposals required listed building consent from Aberdeenshire Council.

The site, on Station Road, is a B-listed building and is on the single-track Aberdeen to Inverness line, which is in the process of being upgraded by National Rail.

The first station opened in 1854 and was replaced with a new building in 1902.

New seating was proposed for platform one and two, alongside two shelters.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The decision notice submitted alongside the application by Aberdeenshire Council said: “Having considered the proposal… the proposed shelters represent a generic design solution which are not distinctive nor display any local identity through the aesthetics of the design features and elements and would, therefore, not comply with policy.

“The proposed shelters are not of high quality design and do not respect the original structure of the B-listed station in terms of setting, design or materials and would therefore not comply with policy.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We’re reviewing the decision and proposed works at the station.”

It comes after a similar scheme submitted by the transport firm for Stonehaven Railway Station was also rejected earlier this month.

It was hoped platform two could be revamped, as well as the refurbishment of the waiting room and disabled toilets.

ScotRail had also submitted plans for Laurencekirk Station to upgrade the seats and waiting room on the platform.

They were approved in November last year.