North-east train services affected after crash near station

Several north-east train services have been affected following a one-vehicle crash at a station.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the car park at Station Road in Elgin at around 11am this morning.

A ScotRail spokesman confirmed that some train services between Inverness and Aberdeen were affected as a result.

He added: “There was an RTC at the car park at Station Road, debris was on the track.”

The 12:30pm Aberdeen to Inverurie due at 12:52pm was cancelled, as was the 12:38pm Elgin to Inverness service due at 13:19pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they received the call to attend at 11.01am, before receiving the stop message at 11.29am.

The spokesman said: “One male casualty was released by the service, and we made the vehicle safe.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “Police were called at around 11am on Monday 23 December, 2019 to a report of an RTC in a car park in Station Road.

“Two people were in the vehicle, there doesn’t appear to be any injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”