North-east trading standards issues warning over new coronavirus scam

A north-east trading standards body is warning residents of a new gift voucher scam.

Staff at Aberdeenshire Council’s trading standards department shared the warning on social media.

According to the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, there have been “umpteen scams themed around the Covid-19 pandemic” in the last three weeks.

This latest scam claims to be offering shoppers a special £500 Asda direct gift card to make sure they are “100% ready for this Quarantaine (sic)”.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the CTSI said: “The scammers cloak the email in the branding of a popular supermarket chain and inform the recipient that they have received a money off voucher to assist with purchases during the quarantine.

“The email then directs the recipient to click a link so that they may claim the coupon. Rather than being a kind offer from some of Britain’s most popular chains, it is a fraudulent email which aims to steal the credit card details of the recipient.”

Lead officer Katherine Hart added: “This particular kind of scam is an old one, but the scammers have updated the theme to reflect the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am particularly concerned that many may jump at this opportunity to get money off their shopping while many people are newly unemployed, or facing a reduction in their salaries during the lockdown.

“Sometimes, there are telltale signs that the voucher offer is a scam, such as poor spelling and grammar; however, this is not always the case, and many look identical to official supermarket emails.

“The public should never click the links or input their card details. If an offer sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. Everyone must be extra vigilant and sceptical of what they receive in their email inbox, on their phones and at the front door at this time.”

Asda has been contacted for comment.

