North-east Trading Standards group issues warning over new phone scam

A Trading Standards organisation is warning north-east residents of a new telephone scam.

Moray Trading Standards said people in the area had received calls from a person claiming to be from a mobile phone company.

The organisation took to social media to warn residents of the latest scam and remind them about the importance of keeping their personal information safe.

They advised never to give out personal information or payment over the phone.

People were also advised to contact their phone provider themselves if they were unsure.

A post on the Trading Standards organisation’s social media stated: “Scam calls are being received in Moray from numbers beginning 0113, 0114 and 0116.

“The caller is purporting to be from a mobile phone company.

“Remember folks – never give out personal information or payment on the phone.

“If you are worried about your account or want to check if there is a special offer available, contact your phone provider via the normal channels.”