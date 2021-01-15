North-east Trading Standards group issues warning over cold callers

A north-east trading standards body has warned people not to give out personal information to cold callers.

Moray Trading Standards issued the warning after receiving a report of a resident who had been phoned by someone claiming to be from the council.

The call, which is believed to have been a scam, was regarding a financial matter.

The trading standards group advised people to hang up and contact the council themselves using a different phone to verify if the caller was genuine.

In a statement posted on social media, Moray Trading Standards said: “We have had a report from a Moray resident who received a call from someone purporting to be from the Moray Council.

“The caller said she was calling in regard to a financial matter. We believe this to be a scam.

“Please do not give out any personal or financial details to a cold caller.

“If you receive a call like this and you’re not sure whether it’s genuine, ask the caller which department they work for, hang up and either use a different phone or wait at least 10 minutes before calling the council to check.”

Police Scotland recently said fraud had become one of the most commonly experienced crimes across the country during the pandemic.

Cases of criminals exploiting vulnerable and unsuspecting people and persuading them to part with money or personal information are continuing to rise.

Officers have warned that criminals are becoming more sophisticated and convincing in their methods, and taking advantage of advances in technology.

Scottish Government figures show that in 2019-20, fraud increased by 23% and since 2010-11 has gone up by 33%.

In the last year (April 2019- March 2020) there were 11,939 crimes of fraud recorded in Scotland – including many committed online, as criminals use the internet more to target victims, an increase of 2,264 crimes the previous year.