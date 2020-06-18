North-east trading standards body issues warning over utility bill scam

A north-east trading standards organisation as issued a warning over utility bill scam.

Moray Trading Standards warned people to be on the lookout after it received a report of a resident receiving an email supposedly from their utility company saying they had an unpaid bill.

The email said additional charges would be imposed unless the bill was paid.

Moray Trading Standards advised people not to panic if they receive a similar email, and if they have concerns to contact the utility company to check.

In a statement on social media it said: “We have had a report that a Moray resident has received scam mails purporting to be from a utility company.

“The emails state that the person’s bill remains unpaid and threatens to add additional charges if it is not paid.

“If you get an email like this, please do not panic and do not click on the link.

“If you have any concerns about your account, contact the company by the usual means.”