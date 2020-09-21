North-east trading standards body issues advice after report of scam call

A north-east trading standards body has issued advice after receiving a report of a scam call.

Moray Trading Standards was notified by a resident of a scam call from someone claiming to be from a phone company offering free line rental.

The organisation warned people never to give our personal information to cold callers.

In a post on social media, Moray Trading Standards said: “Report of a phone scam received by a Moray resident – the caller said they were calling from a telephone company, offering 3 months free line rental.

“The caller knew the resident’s name and address but was asking for their date of birth.

“Please do not give out any personal information to a cold caller.

“If you want to discuss it with the real company, hang up and either wait a few minutes or use another line to phone the company on the normal number.

“And remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”