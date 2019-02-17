North-east trades urged to enter prestigious awards

North-east tradesmen have been urged to enter a prestigious awards ceremony.

Nominations for the Trades Awards are open, and businesses across the region are being asked to put up their best and brightest staff.

Gongs are up for grabs in a number of different categories at the June 7 ceremony at Ardoe House Hotel.

Apprentice of the Year, Tradesperson of the Year and Site Manager of the Year are all among the 14 categories that can be won.

Nominations close for the awards on February 25.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Neil Thomson, construction director of Stewart Milne Homes, main sponsor of the Trades Awards, said: “We are delighted to be the main sponsor of the Trades Awards for the fifth year in a row.

“We are passionate about promoting the construction industry as an exciting and rewarding career choice, and supporting the Trades Awards gives us the perfect opportunity to do this.

“We have previously received inspiring stories, projects and case studies from sole traders to large construction firms alike, and we expect this year to be no different.

“The magic of the Trades Awards is that they bring together businesses of all sizes and we are very proud to be involved.”

Mike Wilson, managing director of Mearns & Gill, the event organiser behind the Trades Awards, said: “It is so exciting to once again be on the lookout for the top tradespeople and businesses working within the north-east of Scotland.

“The Trades Awards offer a platform to celebrate successes, whilst remaining true to the humility, integrity and work ethic that is present across the industry.

“Our judging panel of industry professionals are already looking forward to reading this year’s applications forms, and finding out more about some of the exciting projects that have been taking place across the past 12 months.”

To enter the awards, download an application form from www.tradesawards.com