North-east trade union thanks members for hard work during coronavirus crisis

A north-east trade union has paid tribute to its members for their hard work during the coronavirus crisis.

Aberdeenshire Unison thanked their members working for Aberdeenshire Council, the Health and Social Care Partnership and for the community and voluntary sector for continuing to provide vital services.

Inez Kirk, branch secretary said, “In these unprecedented times and against a backdrop of 10 years of austerity, cuts to jobs and services, I cannot thank our members enough for the work they are doing.

“Many of these essential staff are among the lowest paid in the workforce yet despite this they are the most dedicated and resilient.

“Unison has been working with Aberdeenshire Council and many local voluntary and third sector employers to ensure that our members are properly informed and equipped to carry out this vital work.

“I want to recognise our care at home and residential care staff who are on the frontline caring for some of our most vulnerable members of the community.

“Their work is vital to ease pressure on our already stretched NHS.”

