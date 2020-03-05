North-east towns to take part in sustainable travel scheme

A number of north-east towns will be part of a green travel scheme.

The events take place at five venues across Aberdeenshire this month and will highlight a range of sustainable travel options including using buses, cycling and the train.

They are being run by Aberdeenshire Council and visit the Gordon Schools in Huntly on Saturday March 14, the Garioch centre in Inverurie on Sunday March 15, Portlethen Academy on Saturday March 21, Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre on Saturday March 28, and Ellon Community Campus on Sunday March 29.

They will be held between 10am and 4pm.

Chris Menzies, of Aberdeenshire Council’s transportations strategy team, said: “These events are a fantastic way to highlight and celebrate a range of active and sustainable travel options, offering people the chance to come along and chat with us.”