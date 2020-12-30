North-east town’s revamped CCTV system hailed a success

A revamped CCTV system in a north-east town centre has been hailed as a major success.

The new security cameras were installed at eight locations in Fraserburgh with the final devices going live in summer 2020.

One incident involving the vandalism of a defibrillator even led to a donation from the person involved so the life-saving device could be replaced.

The Fraserburgh CCTV Working Group secured £60,000 in funding from Aberdeenshire Council for the network and the cameras are monitored from the town’s police station.

Local councillor Brian Topping, chairman of the CCTV group, said they have proved a success and he is also keen to make sure they continue to be that way.

He said: “People have been brought to justice because of the cameras. If something happens we can check the CCTV for an exact date and time.

“Anyone who is just going about their business has nothing to fear from the CCTV. They are there for the town’s safety.

“The cameras were not my idea they came from a community consultation a few years when people were worried about cars and windows being smashed.”

The Fraserburgh CCTV Working Group secured permission to set up the cameras to replace the previous set up which was ageing.

Three dome-style cameras were installed at Broad Street with the others at Garden’s pharmacy on Mid Street, Fraserburgh bus station and at the Old Parish Church on Barrasgate Road.

Two of the cameras are on poles and Aberdeen Technical Services Ltd carried out the installation work in the summer.

Mr Topping said he hopes that he can do further fundraising for the network in 2021 as the group have to meet the running costs for the cameras.

He said: “With Covid-19 lots of shops and licensed premises have been struggling this year so we are hoping to do more fundraising in January.

“We need help with the costs of the cameras because we have to pay for electricity and the insurance.

“It is a mammoth undertaking and a massive project for Fraserburgh.”