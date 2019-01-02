North-east town’s new market helps boost fish landings by 25%

A new state-of-the art multi-million-pound fish market has already seen a 25% increase in fish landings in the last six months.

The North Bay market in Peterhead was officially opened by the Duke of Rothesay in September.

Since coming into operation in June the market has been setting new records every single week.

The new facility, part of the £51 million project to redevelop the harbour, replaced the former market on Merchants Quay.

The market has the latest refrigeration technology and capacity for 10,000 boxes of fish at a time.

In the first nine weeks of its operation, more than 250,000 boxes of fish were sold in the new market, rising to just short of 340,000 boxes in the first 11 weeks.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Chief executive Simon Brebner said they were delighted with the progress of the new facility.

He said: “We closed the old fish market on June 15 and had a pretty seamless transition into the new market.

“In the last six months we’ve seen a 25% rise in the fish landings in the fish market.

“With the larger capacity and it being more accessible we are finding the whole sector including the fishermen, processors and transport are happy with the new market.”

More than 500 guests – including royalty – were invited to the opening in September.

Simon added: “It was fantastic to get the royal seal of approval from HRH Prince Charles at the opening.

“Everyone in the industry has really embraced the new fish market. Everyone who walks into the new market, even royalty, are wowed by it.

“It is testament not only to the hard work of staff and management here at the port, but to that of the skippers, buyers, agents, processors and transportation companies who make the market tick.”

However, Simon said with quotas possibly changing next year and the uncertainty of Brexit it was unknown what is in store for next year.

He said: “It looks like we might see reduced quotas to deal with next year but discussions are currently ongoing with Norway and Brussels.

“At the moment if we can do the same business as last year we’ll still be growing with the new market.”

The final market of the year took place on December 21 with the first of 2019 taking place tomorrow.