North-east towns invited to apply to rural fund

Rural communities around the north-east have been invited to apply for grants from a gas provider.

The Calor Rural Community Fund is back open again and offering grants of up to £5,000 to local grassroots initiatives.

Applicants need to come from villages or towns that are not connected to the mains gas grid.

Grants of either £1,000, £2,500 or £5,000 are available for much-needed projects, such as building new facilities.

Andy Parker, head of strategy and corporate affairs at Calor, said: “At a time when investment in local communities and facilities is scarce, we are again showing our support and passion for countryside communities through the Calor Rural Community Fund.”

Applications need to be in by April 9 and to enter, visit communityfund.calor.co.uk.