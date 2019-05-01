North-east town’s Hogmanay party could return after councillors approve music event

Councillors have paved the way for a Hogmanay party to take place in a north-east town once again.

Members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee rubber-stamped plans for a commercial music event to take place in Stonehaven.

Councillors discussed allowing companies to use the Market Square car park in the town for events, which could be reminiscent of years when Open Air in the Square took place.

Names including the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, The Human League and Simple Minds previously played in Stonehaven when a community group was running events.

A report to the Kincardine and Mearns area committee said the local authority had been approached with proposals to host an event in 2020.

Councillors were asked to agree that the council should recoup costs of the pay-and-display car park at the Market Square being closed if an event was to go ahead over the Hogmanay period.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Previously the local authority provided the car park free for community events looking to attract visitors to Stonehaven.

Aberdeenshire Council had proposed a flat fee of £250 to cover the loss of income of the three-day car park closure.

However, chairwoman of the committee Wendy Agnew proposed, and got approval, for the fee to be increased to £300.

This would be on top of a temporary traffic regulation order (TTRO) which costs £389.

She said: “I would have thought £250 was quite cheap for a commercial event.

“The council is in need of funds so I don’t see why we couldn’t charge £300 instead.”

The motion was passed unanimously by members of the committee.

Stephen Archer, director of infrastructure services at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “It is proposed to charge the applicant for loss of income for the days they use the car park. A longer closure would be subject to additional charges.”