North-east town’s historic granite fountain to stay in use thanks to volunteers

A fountain in a north-east community is to stay in operation thanks to volunteers.

Kintore and District Community Council had been looking for kind-hearted individuals to step forward to keep the water feature running.

Placed in the town square in 1902, the fountain was repaired and restored to working condition for the first time in two decades earlier this year.

It is hoped the water feature will stay operational from May to September every year.

Ken McEwen, vice-chairman of the community council, said he is delighted members of the community stepped forward.

The granite feature had in the past been damaged by vandalism and vehicle strikes, resulting in the loss of its top pillar.

Mr McEwen said: “The fountain was back in action in May and Aberdeenshire Council had helped handle the contract details when it was awarded.

“The community council became involved because the local area officer said the fountain would need topping up with chlorine tablets.

“What we needed was someone nearby who would be able to check it and get involved on a regular basis.

“The chemical tablets help keep the water clear and algae-free, stopping any issues.

“I was delighted with the strong response we received when we put an appeal on our website and social media page.

“People were very willing to give up a little bit of their time to help us with this.

“It is great to see the fountain back in action and to keep it operational with the new volunteers who will do the checks.”

Some repairs were undertaken in 2015 by Aberdeenshire Council to secure and stabilise the fountain, including a water tightness test, to ensure a full repair was viable.

Funding to fully repair it was provided by the Garioch Area Committee and by the Kintore Common Good Fund.

A £30,000 contract was awarded to Aberdeen-based KW Contractors to bring the fountain back to working condition earlier this year.