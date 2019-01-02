North-east town’s first-ever Hogmanay event hailed as ‘success’

Revellers turned out in their thousands with bells on to a north-east town’s first Hogmanay event.

Hogmanay In The Haughs saw nearly 3,000 people celebrate the arrival of 2019.

The event, held at the Turriff Showgrounds, was deemed a “success” by organiser Jim Wilken and was a first for the town.

And The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, one of the biggest bagpipe bands in the world, helped ring in the bells at the event.

Supporting the band was Manran, one of the best-loved Scottish bands, who delivered a fiery performance with their traditional Celtic sounds.

Also on the bill was The Rowies, a local young traditional folk band, who won Speyfest’s Young Entertainer of the Year in 2017.

The band is known for their rock and blues sound and brought high energy to the night’s festivities.

Mr Wilken, of organisers Grampian Events, said: “We had almost 3,000 people turn out and it was great.

“We started with about 390 people for a VIP table event and then opened the doors for the general public at 7.30pm.

“It was a fantastic event and people truly enjoyed themselves.

“Some people came up to me to tell me it was the best Hogmanay they had in a long time.

“We’ve have such great feedback from the public and I have had calls of people hoping to book a table already for next year.

“The performers have even said they want to come back.

“This was our first event in Turriff for Hogmanay and its success is very encouraging.”