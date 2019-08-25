North-east town’s community council looking for members

Nominations are being sought for a north-east community council.

Portlethen and District Community Council (PDCC) folded in June because of a lack of members.

Aberdeenshire Council is now looking for 15 volunteers to get the group back on its feet.

Bruce Stewart, returning officer and Kincardine and Mearns area manager, said: “Community councils play a key role in holding local authorities and other public bodies to account.

“They can be the voice of the community and act as a sounding board.

“We are hopeful that residents will come forward to help make the Portlethen district an even better place to live.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Nomination forms to join the group are available from Viewmount in Stonehaven and need to be returned by September 3.

An election will take place on September 10 if there are more than 15 nominations.