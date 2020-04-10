North-east town’s Christmas lights switch-on cancelled due to coronavirus

A north-east Christmas event has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

The Ellon festive lights switch-on was due at the end of November but the town’s community council and Christmas lights committee have opted to ditch it due to pandemic restrictions.

A statement by organisers said: “It is with heavy hearts that the Ellon Community Council and Ellon Christmas Lights Committee took the decision to cancel the Ellon Christmas Lights event which was scheduled to take place on November 28.

“Given the current circumstances, we are really unsure what restrictions will be imposed on public events, so it is very difficult to plan and organise an event.

“We are hopeful we will manage to organise something more low key, but we won’t know until later on in the year.

“We hope you all understand the difficult position we are facing.”

