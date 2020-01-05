North-east town’s CCTV upgrade to be finished next month

Work on a north-east town’s CCTV network will be completed by the end of next month.

Plans for a network of new cameras to cover Fraserburgh town centre were approved by the council earlier this month.

The Fraserburgh CCTV Working Group applied for permission to set up six new cameras to replace the previous set up which was ageing.

Three dome-style cameras are to be installed at Broad Street with the others at Garden’s pharmacy on Mid Street, Fraserburgh bus station and at the Old Parish Church on Barrasgate Road.

Two of the cameras would be placed on poles and Aberdeen Technical Services Ltd has been selected to carry out the work.

Brian Topping, chairman of the Fraserburgh CCTV Working Group, said businesses in the port have been quick to back the scheme and said the support for it has been “tremendous”.

Mr Topping said: “We are looking to have this done by the end of January or start of February. Some of the cameras have already been upgraded and we are now waiting to get the ones placed on poles finished.

“I am very grateful that everything has been approved.

“The response to this project has been tremendous.

“We hope this will encourage more people to come into our town centre and use the facilities.”

Fraserburgh CCTV Working Group was given a £60,000 grant by the council in 2018 to upgrade the decades-old camera network.

To secure the funds they needed to raise £10,000 themselves.

Mr Topping said there would be no stopping the CCTV group’s fundraising efforts as they look to bring in cash to help with the running costs.

He said: “We are desperate to bring in more CCTV money so we can operate the system and pay for repairs.

“We are so grateful to everybody who has donated already.”