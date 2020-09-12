North-east town tries to boost US connection despite pandemic

A north-east twinning group has been sowing the seeds of friendship with a transatlantic donation.

Stonehaven and North East Twinning Group have links with Athens, Alabama and have been busy strengthening that connection during the coronavirus crisis with a series of gifts.

Children from the Mearns town have sent postcards featuring scenes of the area to people in the US wishing them well during the pandemic.

Care homes in Stonehaven completed a friendship book and Clashfarquhar House ladies club wrote a poem called ‘Lockdoon.’

Thistle seeds have also been sent out Athens which will be planted in the town’s civic town garden by Mayor Ronnie Marks. The twinning group secured an American import licence to allow the seeds to be sent out to Alabama.

Phil Mills-Bishop, chairman of Stonehaven and North East Twinning Group, said the items being sent from Aberdeenshire is in response to donations made by their American counterparts earlier this year.

He said it was rather easy gathering together some of the items which will be posted in the coming days, although they needed some help making sure the seeds will be allowed into the US.

Phil said: “They sent some food parcels over at the start of the summer and we donated them to care homes.

“I spoke to some of the care home managers about responding to Athens and a local company donated four books for the residents to fill with messages.

“One of the care homes even came up with a poem and we thought we’d send some postcards wishing people too. We hope that leads to more people coming over.

“The final thing was the seeds. I found the cultivated thistle seeds and I had a contact in Oban who sent them to me.

“But you would not believe the bureaucracy we needed to go through with them. But luckily with a little help from our American friends we secured the right documents from the United States Department of Agriculture.”

Athens mayor Ronnie Marks visited Stonehaven last summer to formally sign the twinning agreement with the town.

In November 2019, Pupils from the American town’s elementary school were also given a video lesson about Stonehaven harbour with the event being hosted at a local café and broadcast to a young audience more than four thousand miles away.