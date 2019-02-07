North-east town to show Bumblebee and Stan & Ollie

A north-east community cinema is screening two Hollywood films this weekend.

On Sunday, Ellon’s community cinema will have two movies on the bill at Victoria Hall.

The first will be of Transformers spin-off movie Bumblebee at 3pm.

It follows the story of the robot in 1987 as he is on the run.

The monthly cinema is run by volunteers.

At 6pm on the same day a showing of Stan & Ollie will be screened, which focuses on Hollywood’s greatest comedy double act on their farewell tour.

Peterhead’s own Jon S Baird directed the film.

Tickets for either showing can be purchased at victoriahallellon.co.uk/cinema