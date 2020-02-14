North-east town to offer £5 deals in bid to encourage shopping local

Stores in a north-east town will be offering a series of special £5 deals as part of a new festival this weekend.

The Totally Local Fiver Fest will be running in Turriff from Saturday 15 until Sunday 29 of February to encourage residents to support independent businesses.

More than 30 small local businesses will be taking part in the event with the hopes of showing what a £5 spend per week could do for small shops.

A number of stores will be participating in town and some, such as Celebrations of Turriff, will be offering special food deals.

The department store will also be running a £5 raffle with all funds raised going to the Friends of Turriff Community Hospital.

Other participants in the festival include Alison Gove Curtain Creations, Punx Designs, Murdoch Allan and Brown the Butchers all with their own special deals.

