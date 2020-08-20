North-east town to host first ever scarecrow festival

A north-east town is preparing to host its first ever scarecrow festival.

The event will take place in Ellon next month and entries for the fundraiser are now open with people being invited to come up with their own hay-filled creations.

It is taking place in aid of Ellon primary school’s parent council after the Covid-19 pandemic meant they were unable to hold their usual fundraising activities.

The festival takes place from September 5 to September 20 with people encouraged to display scarecrows in a variety of shapes and sizes.

People can show them off outside their homes or businesses and the final date for entries is September 1.

The event has been organised by mum of four Susan Bruce, who said it allows them to put on an event while adhering to coronavirus rules.

She expects her own garden in Ellon to be full of scarecrows with her young sons taking an interest in building one each.

Susan lives in Ellon with William, 22, Jamie, 16, Charlie, 9, and eight-year-old Harry.

She said: “It is just a fundraiser for the Ellon primary school parent council as we didn’t get to do the usual fundraising this year. It means we can social distance as well.

“Entries are open until September 1 and the scarecrows will be displayed for two weeks.

“I’ve got four boys and three of them have expressed an interest in making a scarecrow so my garden might be quite full.

“You work on your own scarecrow and display at your home. Some people can hang them from their house.”

Susan has been watching videos online to get some tips on how to build her own scarecrow named Worzel and she even received a delivery of hay.

She said: “It was surprisingly easier than I thought but it did take a lot more straw than I expected.

“We have a big pile of straw delivered to the house and it is bigger than my car.

“The farmer is a former Ellon primary school pupil so he was delighted to help us out.”

Prizes will be handed out to first, second and third place at the Ellon Scarecrow Festival with voting forms available at Symposium on Bridge Street.

Entry is £5.

For more information about the Ellon scarecrow festival contact Susan on susan.bruce6@btinternet.com

Meanwhile, this year’s Chapleton Scarecrow Festival sparked the village’s creativity with more than 50 models of the likes of Batman, Paddington Bear and The Gruffalo.

More than £1,000 was raised for charity as a result of the annual event.