North-east town to host egg-stra special event this Easter

A north-east town is treating local communities with a special event this Easter.

A series of hand-decorated eggs have been created by 12 north-east artists and placed around Chapelton, ready for residents and local visitors to find.

A map of the Easter egg hunt can be seen in Hume Square in the centre of the town or downloaded from the Chapelton website.

The eggs will be ready to find from Saturday, April 3 to Sunday, April 18. And following the event, will be auctioned with all proceeds being donated to Grampian Autistic Society.

Bids for the eggs will be taken online for the duration of the hunt, closing at 9pm on Sunday April 18.

Speaking on the event, The Duchess of Fife, director of Elsick Development Company which is leading the build of Chapelton, said: “The Chapelton Easter egg hunt event has become a bit of a tradition and with the ‘stay local’ rule to be introduced by the Scottish Government this Friday, this new trail of eggs is a safe and fun way for families and friends to get outdoors and celebrate Easter.

“We’ve been amazed by the designs submitted by each of the 12 artists taking part in the event and would like to thank them for creating such beautiful pieces.

“We’re sure they will inspire many to take part in the competition and help raise much-needed funds for Grampian Autistic Society.”

The 12 local artists who have created the eggs include Pauline Murray, Catriona Yates, Laura Bremner, Morag Stevenson, Jane Jensen, Rosy Long, Eilidh MacAskill, Mhairi Allan, Helen Forest, Sam Barnett, Karen Hadjitofi and Val Thomson.

The artworks are also the inspiration for an Easter competition which is tasking a range of age groups (0-4 years, 5-7 years, 8-11 years, and 12 years and over) to design their own egg to be in with a chance of winning a selection of prizes.

Entries will be on display at The Hut in Chapelton.

Illustrator Jane Jenson, of PurpleJain, added: “Children and their families will have so much fun looking for the 12 eggs – it will be something exciting for them to do as we come out of lockdown.

“They will also get to see original artwork from local artists and could be inspired to create their own little masterpiece.

“When the idea of auctioning the eggs for charity was suggested I jumped at the chance.

“Grampian Autistic Society is an organisation close to my heart as my son is on the spectrum. He is also an incredible artist so for me it was the perfect choice.”

A template for those entering the competition can also be downloaded from the website and entries should be posted to Easter Egg Competition, The Hut, Liddell Park, Chapelton, AB39 8BA.

Entries close at midnight on Sunday April 18.

For more information about Chapelton and the event, visit chapeltonnewtown.co.uk