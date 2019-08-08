North-east town to get new lifeboat

A north-east seaside town is to receive a new, bigger and better lifeboat allowing crews to get to emergencies faster.

The Stonehaven RNLI crew has been told it will get the life-saving vessel in the coming months.

A new Atlantic 85 lifeboat will replace the older Atlantic 75 version, called Miss Betty, which is currently in operation at the seaside port.

The new vessel, which is a metre longer than the current boat, will also allow an extra member of crew to be on board while they are deployed to any incidents.

The lifeboat costs in the region of £140,000 and is due to be delivered to the volunteers in the autumn.

A spokeswoman for Stonehaven RNLI said: “At the moment our crews work with an Atlantic 75 model but we’ll be getting the 85 model in October.

“It is eight-and-a-half metres long so is a bigger boat than our current one. At the moment we have three of our crew able to go on board but the new lifeboat takes four.

“It is faster and has better navigation too as well.

“Our 75 model is the last in Scotland, there is no other RNLI using it.

“We will be able to get to incidents quicker and having four of our crew on board is better for rescues too.

“Stonehaven will benefit from having a bigger lifeboat.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The volunteer boat crew will all be trained on the new boat when it arrives in Stonehaven later this year.

Currently around 32 people give up their time to help those in need in the seas around Stonehaven.

The RNLI returned to town in 2014 following the closure of the Stonehaven Maritime Rescue Institute.

The organisation had previously withdrawn from the town in 1984.