North-east town to get new CCTV system

A north-east town is set to get a CCTV system costing £79,000.

Peterhead BID (Business Improvement District) was awarded the funding from Aberdeenshire Council.

Earlier this year, Peterhead businessman and Rediscover Peterhead board member Gilbert Burnett handed the council a petition of more than 800 signatures calling for CCTV in the town.

Mr Burnett said that, while the town wanted to see a greater police presence, he added “the public feel that CCTV will help achieve that”.

The funding comes as the first tranche of grants from the £3.28 million allocation from the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund to drive local economic activity and stimulate growth.

Key town centres which could benefit from the fund include Banchory, Banff, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverurie, Macduff, Peterhead, Portlethen, Stonehaven, Turriff and Westhill.