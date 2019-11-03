North-east town tells of benefit of winning Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street award

The north-east winner of Scotland’s most beautiful high street has been highlighting its success as the shortlist for this year’s contest is revealed.

Turriff took the title in 2018 with the town’s business association entering the competition to highlight its numerous heritage sites, horticultural beauty, community initiatives and the famous “Turra Coo” sculpture.

Marj Chalmers, chairwoman of Turriff Business Association, said it had been amazing to win and has helped boost business in the town.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “Entering and winning the title of Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street last year was a great honour for us.

“Winning overall was fantastic and a great boost for Turriff.

“We had lots of press coverage and TV crews visiting Turriff and doing a report. The footfall was increased greatly and it certainly put Turriff on the map with the businesses benefiting from the extra trade.”

It comes as the shortlist for the 2019 competition is announced.

Ayr, Innerleithen, Kirkwall, Lerwick, Linlithgow, Lanark, Milngavie and Rothesay are all in the running this time round.

An online vote is open until November 10 with the successor to Turriff being announced on November 18.

To vote visit bit.ly/2NfxdX0