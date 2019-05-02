North-east town shouts its delights to the online world with new website

A new website has been launched in a bid to bring more visitors to a north-east seaside town.

Stunning Stonehaven is looking to give residents and potential tourists information about the town, including accommodation and things to do.

The initiative was created by the Stonehaven Tourism Group and Business Association, with curling Olympian and Stonehaven resident Jackie Lockhart officially launching the website.

Sheila Howarth, who owns the Belvedere Hotel in the town and is a member of the group, said she was delighted with the new website.

The group says more than 300,000 people visit Stonehaven every year, with a number of events attracting visitors annually, including the Midsummer Beer Happening, harbour festival and fireballs.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sheila told the Evening Express: “We want to promote the whole town.

“We had a dynamic group of people who really wanted to help push this forward and get stuck into the project.

“We all agreed that, with the downturn of oil and gas, Stonehaven had to do something because business in the town had been universally affected.

“We came up with this website to promote everything going on here. It isn’t just for tourists. It is for residents as well.

“It’s an information point so you can get all you need to know about where to stay, where to eat, what to do and what is on.

“We still have some work to do on this behind the scenes but we want people to be able to see the history of the town.

“We want them to be able to do some research and find out there is more to Stonehaven than just being a seaside town with a harbour and castle.”

North East region MSP Liam Kerr has asked Holyrood colleagues to support Stonehaven Tourism Group and Business Association’s campaign with a motion to the Scottish Parliament.

He said: “I am positive Stunning Stonehaven will help add to the 300,000-plus visitors who pass through town every year.”