North-east town raises £1,000 with egg-stra special Easter event

An Easter event put on by an Aberdeenshire town has raised more than £1,000 for charity.

A series of large hand-decorated eggs were hidden around Chapelton, a new town located five miles south of Aberdeen, for residents and visitors to find.

Each of the unique egg ornaments had been painted by one of 12 north-east artists and once they had been discovered, each egg went up for auction offering bidders the chance to take one home for good.

This helped to raise more than £1,000 and the cash is set to be donated to the Grampian Autistic Society.

Speaking of the event, The Duchess of Fife and director of Elsick Development Company which is leading the build of Chapelton, said: “The trail of decorated eggs was a huge success with many families and friends safely getting outdoors together to find them.

“The beautiful designs submitted by the 12 artists were all incredibly unique and we are so proud that the partnerships have helped raise funds for a great local cause.”

The funds raised will support Grampian Autistic Society in providing essential upgrades to its play scheme at Carnie Drive as well as replace sensory equipment for children and young people living with an autistic spectrum condition.

Billy Alexander, chief executive officer at the charity, added: “I would like to thank the organisers of the Chapelton Easter events for considering and involving Grampian Autistic Society and helping us raise essential funds towards our cause.

“It is great to see and be involved in such a vibrant local community that has people at its heart.”