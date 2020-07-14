North-east town invites public back into centre with safe family fun day

A north-east business scheme has organised a family fun day to encourage people to return to the town, while supporting the NHS.

Inverurie BID (business improvement district) is providing a family fun safari, a story-trail, to help spread joy, support the NHS and give families a safe reason to visit Inverurie.

On Monday, families and households in the north-east town will be invited to search the streets for 10 cute and colourful characters called MonsterHeroes.

Using only smartphones, the safari allows those participating to learn each of the MonsterHero’s name, story and superpowers.

Once all 10 MonsterHeroes are found, a free e-book, that tells the story of their first team-up, will be unlocked.

The event works by utilising contactless technology and QR codes, simply requiring the participants to tap a screen or scan to play.

The family fun day aims to bring some normality back to high streets and demonstrate an effective opportunity to entertain shoppers.

It is also hoped there will be increased footfall in Inverurie’s town centre while ensuring the safety of the public.

More than 100 BIDs and councils across the UK are taking part in the MonsterHero Safari project, which has been sponsored by Wild in Art, with the aim of raising more than £100k for NHS Charities Together.

Inverurie BID manager Derek Ritchie said: “Our town centre is as good as fully open now and this is an ideal time to encourage families to get back to the High Street and at the same time take part in what should be lots of fun for young families.

“We want to get the message across that Inverurie is open for business and all our shops and businesses have all the extra measures in place to make our town one of the busiest towns to visit in Scotland.

“Monster Hero Safari is a great opportunity for people to come and shop, help raise money for NHS charities and have a bit of fun at the same time.”

Coordinating the national project is Martin Blackwell, the former chief executive of ATCM and the Charity Retail Association.

He added: “When I heard about the concept it just resonated with me and I knew I had to support it.

“I loved the idea of heroes; the idea of a “safari on the high street.

“I just thought, if something fun like this can help make families feel good about going back out onto the high street and raise money for such a worthy cause then let’s go for it.”

For more information visit: www.monsterherosafari.com