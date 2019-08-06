North-east town hit by flash flooding

A north-east town has been hit by flash flooding this afternoon.

Edgar Road in Elgin was hit by a deluge of water during heavy rain at lunchtime.

The route was not closed and local authority officials said it “remained passable” with road crews continuing to monitor the situation.

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “No roads have been closed in Moray due to this afternoon’s heavy rainfall.

“Edgar Road in Elgin was affected, but remained passable. Our roads maintenance team continue to monitor the situation.”