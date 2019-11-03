North-east town hall closes doors for six-month revamp

A north-east town hall will be shut for six months next year while works to upgrade it are carried out.

Stonehaven Town Hall, which is used by many groups and social events in the seaside town, will close so its toilets can be refurbished.

Aberdeenshire Council also intends to rewire the entire building at the Category B listed facility.

A miscommunication last year meant a number of groups who frequently use the hall thought the work was due to take place this year.

However, Aberdeenshire Council dismissed the concerns and said the work would be delivered in 2020.

Community groups, including Stonehaven Folk Festival, have made plans to hold events elsewhere next year and have welcomed the upgrade.

Charlie West, festival chairman, said: “We knew the work was long overdue and were obviously worried when we heard of the planned closure of the hall for six months.

“However, the festival is July 10-12, so hopefully all work should be completed by then. We have spoken with the council and they have been very helpful and fully understand our concerns.

“As far as they are able, they promise we will have the hall back for the festival.

“We may lose some fundraising money as we sometimes use the hall before the festival, but we can work around that. We were initially a bit worried about the Hogmanay Ceilidh, as that runs into January 1 2020, but again the council have been very helpful and promised not to start on January 1.”

Currently the auditorium holds 260 people in its main hall and upper hall and there are no plans to add any additional seating during the upgrade.

A Live Life Aberdeenshire spokesman said: “Stonehaven Town Hall is due to close from January for six months to allow for a full electrical upgrade and improvements to toilet facilities.

“Hall users have been advised of the upcoming closure and we thank them and the wider public for their patience while these improvements are delivered.”

Listed building consent and planning approval was given to the upgrade earlier this year.

Planning documents said: “The works which are proposed for the building are the complete rewiring of the entire hall with associated light fittings, additional power points, fire alarm system and new electrical main supply and distribution boards.

“We also propose to refurbish the male and female toilets at the front of the building with associated disabled provisions being made.”