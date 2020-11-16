North-east town gets into festive spirit with new trail

A north-east town is getting into the Christmas spirit thanks to a new interactive trail.

Inverurie’s business improvement business district has teamed up with QR code trail experts High Street Safari to create a family-friendly, socially-distanced and contactless activity.

The Christmas Spirit Trail is designed to encourage children to walk, have fun, get engaged and, most importantly, take their minds off the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly a dozen local shops form the trail, which leads people around the town centre and it takes on average about 45 minutes to complete.

The trail tells the magical story of Albert Claus, the less famous brother of Father Christmas.

His job is to maintain the spirit of Christmas by spreading joy bubbles on Christmas Day, but he’s gone missing. It’s children’s task to visit the 10 cheerful Spirits of Christmas characters at their individual trail stops.

The trial is completely free there’s no need to download or sign up to anything.

Derek Ritchie, Inverurie BID Manager, who is coordinating the project locally, said: “Like our summer and Halloween trail, it will be a great source of pride to see the joy in children’s faces when they engage with this animated trail and see the magical world come to life!”

To find out more about the trail, visit https://bit.ly/32HDP95