North-east town forum going from strength to strength

A forum set up for a north-east town earlier this year has been hailed a success.

The Peterhead Together For Good forum was launched in June and aimed to build trust and confidence between community groups.

Since then, organisations have been working together to ensure all needs in the community are met, and by sharing knowledge the forum has been able to identify gaps in its response.

Peterhead Together For Good is chaired by Councillor Dianne Beagrie in her role as chairwoman of the Peterhead Area Community Trust.

She said: “There has always been a wealth of very pro-active community groups and charities in Peterhead and the wider Buchan area, however their strength and capacity has been increased tremendously with the formation of Peterhead Together For Good.

“These groups are now working closely with one another to provide coordinated support to families and individuals who may urgently be requiring clothing, food supplies or household items. They can also access vital support and advice services to help them during this incredibly difficult time as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The forum has recently set up a Facebook page, under Peterhead-Together-for-Good.